Jannik Sinner defends his crown

SOFIA

03 October 2021 23:26 IST

Italy’s Jannik Sinner swept past Frenchman Gael Monfils to successfully defend his Sofia title on Sunday. The top seed won 6-3, 6-4 to claim his fourth career title as he sights a spot in the season-ending ATP finale in November. He will move into 10th place in the race for the eight-man Turin field.

Sinner now has three titles in 2021 after success in the Great Ocean Road Open and Washington.

