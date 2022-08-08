Jake, Giant Star, Stormwatch and Listen To Me please

Inner sand:

600m: Activated (rb) 40. Moved freely.

1000m: Del Mar (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:600m: Quick Witted (G. Vivek) 45. Easy. Mandela (Hindu S) 42. In fine trim. Benediction (rb) 44. Strode out well. Sand Castle (Vivek) 44. Stretched out well.

1000m: Hukum (Aliyar), Thousand Words (Rayan) 1-14, 600/41. Latter impressed. Bramastram (rb), Black Whizz (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Urged. Quick Witter (G. Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Giant Star (Shinde) 1-8, 600/40. In fine nick. Star Admiral (G. Vivek) 1-13, 600/45. Easy. Southern Dynasty ( Darshan) 1-15, 600/42.5. Handy. Amazonite (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved well.

1200m: Inexhaustible (Nazrul) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Jake (Hindu S) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-28, (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine shape. Rubirosa (Hindu S), Cape Wickham (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished together.

1400m: Kalamitsi (Indrjeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Bellator (Indrajeet), Listen To Me (Shreyas S) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Towering Presence (Shreyas S) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.