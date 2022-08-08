Sport

Jake, Giant Star, Stormwatch and Listen To Me please

Jake, Giant Star, Stormwatch and Listen To Me pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Aug. 8). 

Inner sand: 

600m: Activated (rb) 40. Moved freely. 

1000m: Del Mar (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:600m: Quick Witted (G. Vivek) 45. Easy. Mandela (Hindu S) 42. In fine trim. Benediction (rb) 44. Strode out well. Sand Castle (Vivek) 44. Stretched out well.

1000m: Hukum (Aliyar), Thousand Words (Rayan) 1-14, 600/41. Latter impressed. Bramastram (rb), Black Whizz (rb) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Urged. Quick Witter (G. Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Giant Star (Shinde) 1-8, 600/40. In fine nick. Star Admiral (G. Vivek) 1-13, 600/45. Easy. Southern Dynasty ( Darshan) 1-15, 600/42.5. Handy. Amazonite (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved well.

1200m: Inexhaustible (Nazrul) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Jake (Hindu S) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-28, (1200-600) 39.5. Eased up. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine shape. Rubirosa (Hindu S), Cape Wickham (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished together. 

1400m: Kalamitsi (Indrjeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Bellator (Indrajeet), Listen To Me (Shreyas S) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Latter started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A fine display. 

1600m: Towering Presence (Shreyas S) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Responded well to the urgings.     


