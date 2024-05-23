GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IWF World Youth Championships | India’s Preetismita Bhoi wins gold, Jyoshna Sabar clinches silver

While Preetismita Bhoi lifted 57kg in snatch for a total effort of 133kg to get gold, Jyoshna Sabar clinched the silver with a total effort of 125kg (56kg+69kg).

Published - May 23, 2024 11:48 am IST - Lima (Peru)

PTI
Preetismita Bhoi, who won gold in the Women’s 40kg Clean & Jerk at the 2024 IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, poses with her medals.

Preetismita Bhoi, who won gold in the Women’s 40kg Clean & Jerk at the 2024 IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, poses with her medals. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashed the youth clean and jerk world record in the women's 40kg category to win a gold medal at the IWF World Youth Championships here.

The 15-year-old bettered the existing record of 75kg by 1kg here on May 22, 2024,

She lifted 57kg in snatch for a total effort of 133kg, finishing within 2kg of the youth world standard on total on the opening day of the competition It was a 1-2 finish for India as Jyoshna Sabar clinched the silver with a total effort of 125kg (56kg+69kg). Fatma Kolcak of Turkey finished third with a total lift of 120kg (55kg+65kg).

It was a good day for Indians at the competition as two more weightlifters finished on the podium.

Payal fetched a silver medal as she heaved a total of 147kg (65kg+82kg) in the women's 45kg event.

She finished second behind Colombian Lawren Estrada 151kg (67kg+84kg), who claimed her second world title.

Babulal Hembrom was India's fourth lifter to finish on the podium. He lifted 193kg (86kg+107kg) to bag the bronze in the men's 49 kg event.

