Manika enters semifinals, to meet Ito

November 18, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

Sports Bureau

BANGKOK

Continuing her fantastic form, India’s Manika Batra ousted Chen Szu-Yu of Taipei, seeded eighth, 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) to enter the semifinals of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament here on Friday. She will take on Mima Ito of Japan, the second seed, in the last-four clash on Saturday.

Mima drubbed Jeon Jihee of Korea 11-8, 11-5, 12-10, 15-13 in the second semifinal. This is the first time an Indian has performed this well in the 33 years of Asian Cup.

Chen fought back from being 1-3 down to equalise 3-3. In the seventh and deciding game, Manika, ranked 21 places below the Taipei player at 44 in the world, played an attacking game, seldom showing any sign of nerves.

