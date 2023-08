It’s My Time, Fighton and Decacorn impress

August 27, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Pune:

It’s My Time, Fighton and Decacorn impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Aug. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lit (Dhebe) 38. Moved well. Gazino (rb) 37. Moved well. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Scaramanga (Gore) 41. Easy.

800m: Fast Rain (Dhebe) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Mastery (H.M. Akshay), Multiverse (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. They ended level. New Dimension (Neeraj) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/38. Good. Light Of Life (Shelar) 52, 600/40. Pleased. Lively Mister (Shbuham) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Flying Scotsman (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Bubbly Boy (Shubham) 52, 600/39. Urged. Waikiki (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Sentinel (Prasad) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Versace (Prasad) 54, 600/40. Easy. Juliana (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Metzinger (Shahrukh) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Bugatti (Kirtish) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Trinket (app) 51, 600/39. Urged. Tarzan (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Moonshot (Parmar), Exuma (Dhebe) 1400/600m 53, 1200/600m 40. Pair moved freely. Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod), Portofino Bay (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Former ended three lengths in front. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Jude Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Irish Gold (Mosin) 53, 600/39. Good work. Tess (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well. Justino (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Good. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (Dhebe) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. In good shape. Caliph (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Beyond Measure (Shubham) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Chopin (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Uzi (T.S. Jodha), Transcend (rb) 1-7, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Kariena (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Athenian (S. Kamble) 1-9, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Rubik Star (Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. El Greco (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Ashford (Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (Gore) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1200m: Fighton (Parmar) 1-21, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Giant King (Shubham), Amber Knight (S.J. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Decacorn (Dhebe), Serrano (Parmar) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Julius (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/39. Urged.

1400m: Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1600m: Supernatural (Trevor) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved impressively. Souza (Kirtish) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-25, 800/56, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1800m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

