It’s mind over matter for Badrinath

The mind is often a turbulent sea. Control the raging waters, ride the waves and it can lift your performance. Otherwise, you can crumble under the weight of expectations.

Channeling your mind, therefore, becomes crucial. When the mind is in harmony with a sportspersons’ physical and technical attributes, any opposition can be conquered.

It is in this context that former India batsman S. Badrinath’s MFORE, a non- profit initiative that aims at building mental strength, assumes significance.

“We plan to train the mind, make it adapt to different situations and conditions, with meditation and visualisation thrown in, to lend the cutting edge to sportspersons,” said Badrinath to The Hindu on Thursday.

Right now, because of the restrictions owing to COVID-19, Badrinath only interacts with the athletes, cutting across sports, through his portal mfore.in. Those visiting the site can ask questions which will be answered by Badrinath and his team of experts.

Once the lockdown is lifted and sports resumes, Badrinath plans to send travelling sports psychologists to different teams that need them. “The service will be free of cost but if the teams or the individual wants to give a donation, we will accept them.”

Golf buddy

Badrinath has developed this concept over eight months with his “golf buddy” Saravana Kumar. Among other factors, emphasis has been given to building mental confidence and overcoming the fear of failure.

The erudite Badrinath admitted, “Had I known some of the stuff about the mind that I comprehend now during my playing days, I could have been a lot more successful.”

Badrinath’s concept of mind blending with fitness and skill has received support from giants M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

And every Sunday, Star Sports Tamil will telecast a programme Mind Master, presented by Badrinath and featuring sportspersons from diverse fields at 7 p.m.

Ask Badrinath about a tentative date for resumption of cricket and he responds, “a domestic tournament featuring international stars in September at just one or two safe centres.” Meanwhile, Badrinath continues to peel off layers of the mind to unravel its secrets.