Ankita Raina seeded third 

December 19, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - NAVI MUMBAI

Ankita Raina has been seeded No.3 behind Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament to be played at the Ganesh Naik Tennis Complex from Tuesday.

The 300th ranked Ankita, who had made the semifinals last week in Solapur, will open against Clara Vlasselaer of Belgium in the first round.

The second seed Yvonne will start against Zeel Desai, while the top seed Jakupovic will play a qualifier.

Ines Murta of Portugal, Weronika Baszak of Poland, Teja Tirunelveli of USA and Haine Ogata of Japan were the foreigners among 12 players who made it to the third and final qualifying round.

The results:

Qualifying singles (second round): Teja Tirunelveli bt Ishwari Matere 6-1, 6-0; Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Mihika Yadav 6-1, 6-2; Jennifer Luikham bt Avishka Gupta 6-1, 6-3; Sravya Shivani bt Anjali Rathi 7-6(3), 6-4; Ines Murta (Por) bt Vanshita Pathania 6-2, 6-1; Madhurima Sawant bt Pooja Ingale 6-4, 5-7, [10-5]; Weronika Baszak (Pol) bt Jang Gio (Kor) 6-2, 6-1; Sai Samhitha bt Kundali Majgaine 7-6(5), 7-5; Humera Baharmus bt Arthi Muniyan 6-4, 2-6, [10-8]; Vasanti Shinde bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-3, 1-6, [10-8]; Haine Ogata (Jpn) bt Sonal Patil 6-3, 3-6, [15-13]; Soha Sadiq bt Elena Jamshidi (Den) 6-4, 6-1.

The seedings: 1. Dalila Jakupovic (Slo), 2. Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (Esp), 3. Ankita Raina, 4. Diana Marcinkevica (Lat), 5. Anastasia Kulikova (Fin), 6. Valeria Savinykh (Rus), 7. Valeria Strakhova (Ukr), 8. Ekaterina Yashina (Rus).