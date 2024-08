ITF Womens Tennis Tournament: Vaidehi Chaudhari beats third seed to reach semifinals

Vaidehi Chaudhari beat third seed Naho Sato of Japan 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, on Friday.

Vaidehi, however, was beaten in the doubles semifinals, in partnership with Shrivalli Bhamidipaty by the top seeds Natsumi Kawaguchi and Momoko Kobori of Japan 6-7(4), 7-5, [10-3].

The results:

€74,825 Challenger, Porto, Portugal

Doubles (quarterfinals): Siddhant Banthia & Tennyson Whiting (USA) bt Daniel Masur & Marvin Moeller (Ger) 3-6, 6-3, [10-7].

$25,000 ITF men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Doubles (semifinals): Sai Karteek Reddy & Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) bt Cheng-peng Hsieh (Tpe) & Zheng Baoluo (Chn) 4-6, 6-4, [10-7].

$15,000 ITF men, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Singles (quarterfinals): Amirkhamza Nasridinov bt Aryan Shah 6-2, 6-4; Aristarkh Safonov bt Dev Javia 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles (semifinals): Adil Kalyanpur & Vishnu Vardhan t Alexandr Binda (Ita) & Maxim Shin (Uzb) 6-1, 6-0.

$25,000 ITF women, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand

Singles (quarterfinals): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Naho Sato (Jpn) 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles (semifinals): Natsumi Kawaguchi & Momoko Kobori (Jpn) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-7(4), 7-5, [10-3].

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Marie Villet (Fra) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.