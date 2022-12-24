ADVERTISEMENT

Priska puts it across Kulikova in singles; wins doubles crown with Ekaterina

December 24, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NAVI MUMBAI

Sports Bureau

Priska Nugroho of Indonesia stayed on course for her second successive title as she defeated Anastasia Kulikova of Finland 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at Ganesh Naik Complex on Saturday.

In the final, Priska will play Valeria Savinykh who ousted third-seeded Ankita Raina for the loss of five games.

Priska partnered Ekaterina Yashina to win the doubles final 6-3, 6-1 against the top-seeded Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare who had emerged champions last week in Solapur.

The results:

Singles, semifinals: Valeria Savinykh bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-4; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles, final: Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina bt Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-1.

