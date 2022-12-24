  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priska puts it across Kulikova in singles; wins doubles crown with Ekaterina

December 24, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NAVI MUMBAI

Sports Bureau

Priska Nugroho of Indonesia stayed on course for her second successive title as she defeated Anastasia Kulikova of Finland 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at Ganesh Naik Complex on Saturday.

In the final, Priska will play Valeria Savinykh who ousted third-seeded Ankita Raina for the loss of five games.

Priska partnered Ekaterina Yashina to win the doubles final 6-3, 6-1 against the top-seeded Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare who had emerged champions last week in Solapur.

The results:

Singles, semifinals: Valeria Savinykh bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-4; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles, final: Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina bt Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-1.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.