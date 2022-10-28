Oliver Crawford set to be the top seed

Oliver Crawford of the USA is expected to be the top seed in the $15,000 ITF men’s tournament, scheduled to be played at the DLTA Complex here from Monday.

Naitonal champion Manish Sureshkumar and runner-up Digvijay Pratap Singh will be the second and third seeds in the first of four tournament series.

Florent Bax of France, Boris Butulija of Serbia, Ryuki Matsuda and Yuta Kawahashi of Japan, Nicholas Bybel of the USA are the other foreign players getting direct entry into the tournament.

Nitin Kumar Sinha, former national champions Niki Poonacha, Vishnu Vardhan, Dalwinder Singh and Siddharth Vishwakarma are the other Indians getting direct entry into the main draw, along with Ishaque Eqbal, Rishab Agarwal, Adil Kalyanpur, Karan Singh, Bharath Kumaran and Faisal Qamar.

With two $25,000 tournaments scheduled in Indore and Mumbai the following fortnight, apart from a $15,000 event in Bhilai immediately thereafter, it is a great opportunity for both the domestic and international players to get a lot of matches and boost their international ranking

National junior runner-up Aman Dahiya will also get a taste of men’s tennis as he gets a direct entry on the basis of his ITF junior ranking of 86.

The qualifying event for which the draw will be made on Saturday, will also offer a chance for the fringe players to fight their way into the main event.

Suraj Prabodh, Madhwin Kamath, Ajay Malik, Rohan Mehra, Chirag Duhan, V.M. Ranjeet, are some of the prominent players figuring in the qualifying field.

With the winter slowly sweeping the Capital, it should be vibrant tennis in excellent weather.