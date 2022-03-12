Myneni & Bhambri triumph

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

BHOPAL

Sidharth Rawat outplayed third seed Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club on Saturday.

In the final, Sidharth will play fourth seed Arjun Kadhe, who warded off a late resurgence from Nicolas Tepmahc of France for a 6-2, 7-6(5) victory.

Second seeds Sakth Myneni and Yuki Bhambri won another doubles title as they cruised past Lohithaksha Bathrinath and Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam for the loss of five games in the final.

The results (semifinals):

Arjun Kadhe bt Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) 6-2, 7-6(5); Sidharth Rawat bt Manish Sureshkumar 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles (final): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Lohithaksha Bathrinath & Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-4, 6-1.