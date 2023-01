January 31, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated February 01, 2023 04:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

SD Prajwal Dev in partnership with Nathan Seateun of France made the doubles quarterfinals by beating Aleey Golovachev and Saveliy Ivanov 6-3, 6-3 in the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Tuesday.

The results:

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

