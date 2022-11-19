Kriish Tyagi wins the title

November 19, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Sports Bureau

Third seed Kriish Tyagi beat Hanu Patel of the USA 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the boys final of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament here on Friday.

The girls title was bagged by second seed Margot Phanthala of France, as she defeated top seed Sonal Patil for the loss of four games.

The results (finals):

Boys: Kriish Tyagi bt Hanu Patel (USA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Girls: Margot Phanthala (Fra) bt Sonal Patil 6-4, 6-0.

