Italian outfit Sir Sicoma Perugia will be keen to defend its crown

December 06, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - BENGALURU

The FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship will get underway at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium from Wednesday.

The 2023 edition of the six-team tournament will see Italy’s Sir Sicoma Perugia try and defend the title it won on debut. Challenging the Italians will be Turkey’s Halkbank Spor Kulubu, Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Itambe Minas, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds and India’s very own Ahmedabad Defenders.

Sir Sicoma and Halkbank qualified via the 2022-2023 CEV Champions League, while the two Brazilian teams earned their spots by ranking first and second in the South American Men’s Club Championship.

The Sunbirds sealed their spot after winning the Asian Men’s Club Championship while the Defenders earned the right to represent hosts India after having won the 2023 Prime Volleyball League earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a great opportunity for Indian players to play against some of the best in the world,” said Defenders’ Srajan Shetty on competition eve. “It will be an experience that we won’t get anywhere in India. I can learn a lot.”

Sir Sicoma’s captain Wilfredo Leon said his team was all pumped up. “We have come here with a lot of ambitions and positive energy to keep the gold,” he said. “But we will have to see if other teams will allow it.”

The five-day event, which will culminate with Sunday’s final, will have two pools of three teams each competing in the round-robin format. The best two sides from each pool will advance to the semifinals.

Wednesday’s matches: Halkbank Spor Kulubu vs. Suntory Sunbirds, 5:30 p.m.; Ahmedabad Defenders vs. Itambe Minas, 8:30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT