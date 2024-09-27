ADVERTISEMENT

It won’t be this easy in future Olympiads, says Viswanathan Anand

Published - September 27, 2024 04:06 am IST - Mumbai:

Anand admitted that he wouldn’t have imagined during his formative years about such a strong Indian contingent at an Olympiad

Sports Bureau

Former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand | Photo Credit: PTI

After erring at the last hurdle in 2022 in Chennai, India’s chess squads brought glory by winning the open and the women’s gold medals at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest. Viswanathan Anand, the iconic Grandmaster, has stated that retaining the titles will be a challenge to defend the crown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A chess team like in the Olympiad is a collection of the sum of the scores of four individual boards. That’s clear. But it shows the depth we have. One of the reasons I thought India was one of the favourites this year is simply because we could afford one or two accidents in every other round,” Anand said during a meet and greet organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai ahead of the Global Chess League.

Gukesh and Arjun reach stratospheric heights in Olympiad chess | Data

“In every game, one or two boards could go wrong. You know that still the players are so prominent in many boards that things might work out for us. Now, I try to be realistic and imagine that in future Olympiads it won’t be this easy. That this was in fact a high watermark. But then again, especially in this generation, this very talented generation constantly surprises with what they can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand admitted that he wouldn’t have imagined during his formative years about such a strong Indian contingent at an Olympiad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I am not that much of a futurologist. I wouldn’t have been able to imagine that. But you could see that the popularity of the game was growing steadily for several decades. Slowly barrier after barrier is being crossed,” Anand said.

“If you look at it from that point of view, then I think what has happened in the last five years doesn’t come as such a big surprise. Though the extent of it, perhaps, or how quickly it happened is interesting. Just to remind people, we could have won two gold medals in Chennai (in 2022).”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

chess / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US