It won’t be easy in Chennai: Deepak Thakur

The Indian Oil Corporation hockey team is the most sought-after team for it always had star players.

This time, as it tries to defend the title in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament, beginning here on Thursday, it has, apart from a few star players, a few young palyers too.

Deepak Thakur, head coach of IOC, said despite the side having the momentum having clinched the Bangalore Cup and the Bangalore Super division this month; it won’t be easy in Chennai.

“Five to seven players are in the Indian camp. The hot and humid weather conditions here will be difficult. Moreover, we have been in Bengaluru for a while where the weather is better. It will be a bit difficult [here], but the momentum is on our side,” Deepak told The Hindu after a friendly match with the Tamil Nadu senior team here on Tuesday.

The team looks pretty good with senior players in V. R. Raghunath, Vickramkanth, and solid players such as S. K. Uthappa, Talwinder Singh, Affan Yousuf, Armaan Quereshi and Sumit Kumar, among others.

The 38-year-old, a two-time Olympian, said he will have to play in the Murugappa tournament for such is the composition of the team. “I haven’t played for nearly a year. But I am fit. I have no other option than to take the stick [and play]. I feel good as I scored against TN team,” said Deepak.