It takes 10 years to become a world-class umpire: Taufel

Famed Australian umpire Simon Taufel, who has been travelling around the country to promote his book Finding The Gaps, ran a Q&A session with local umpires at the Royal Bombay Yacht Club on Thursday, simulating match situations. He asked an umpire as to how he would respond to situations with Virat Kohli.

Taufel explained technical aspects, including one on wide ball, and also how one should treat every match — be it club or an international — alike. When asked why India is not able to have a permanent umpire in the ICC Elite Panel, he referred to the case of S. Ravi, who, became an Elite panel umpire for a few years before being removed recently.

“It takes ten years to become a world-class umpire. In 2006, when the BCCI had a CA programme for umpires, S. Ravi was not there; it took him ten years to become an ICC Elite Panel Umpire. One needs to show patience for a number of years. One must have the resources. You need to create a structure, support, resources, coaching training, management and feedback. It’s a big picture,” Taufel explained.

Taufel also referred to an announcement made by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. “He talked about how important it is to have a strong domestic system. And there are umpires here who are part of domestic system. I encourage every country, not just India, to have an umpire’s manager, an umpire’s coach, an umpire’s trainer, to have people in administration and logistics to solely look after umpiring and refereeing.”

Taufel further said: “I see far too many examples in the world where a First Class team has more support, management and more resources dedicated to performance improvement. If you want people to achieve their potential, if you want them to get to world-class, they need support, they need environment of trust, safety and respect, meritocracy and transparency, exactly as the players do.”

At an interaction arranged by Global Cricket School, Taufel said there is no such thing as ‘Mankaded’. “It’s a run-out. Non-strikers must be behind the crease and if they are not there as the bowler runs in, they pay the ultimate penalty. It is pretty simple.”