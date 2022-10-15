Blasters looks for first win against vulnerable ATK

M.R. Praveen Chandran

Kochi

After a dream start to this season’s campaign, Kerala Blasters will look to secure its first win against staunch rival ATK Mohun Bagan in a Hero ISL league match at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Sunday.

ATK has been a bugbear for the Kochi side, which has more often lost to the Kolkata club in the ISL.

However, Blasters, under new coach Ivan Vukomanovic, is a different proposition and a rejuvenated team. It got off to a flying start here last week when it beat East Bengal FC 3-1 through three second-half goals.

Ukrainian Ivan Kaliuzhnyl made a sensational debut as a substitute by netting two beautiful goals that left the Kolkatans stunned and sent the Blasters fans into raptures.

But the team will hope to forget the indifferent first half it had against East Bengal and will look for a more promising start against the Mariners.

Adrian Luna will again be the key man for Vukomanovic’s side and Kaliuzhnyl’s dream debut may tempt the coach to put him in the playing eleven. However, Vukomanovic has kept the cards close to his chest.

When reminded of Blasters’ poor record against ATK, there were hymns of praise for the opposition from the Serbian coach. But a victory would be the perfect boost for the Kochi side before its first away match against Odisha in Jamshedpur next week.

If Blasters came alive late in the second half here, ATK imploded in the second half on their home turf against Chennaiyin FC. Despite dominating possession and having more shy at the rival goal, ATK made defensive errors which were capitalised by its rival.

ATK will be keen to avoid similar mistakes and also neutralise the high pressing, free-flowing game which has brought rewards for the Kochi side. However, ATK will have its task cut out against a rival whose confidence is sky high.