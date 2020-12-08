ISL | Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

The role of Mumbai’s key mid-fielders Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard as feeders will be important.

A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday.

With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sceptical Chennaiyin FC.

After a 1-0 win against FC Goa and a 3-0 rout of SC East Bengal, Sergio Lobera’s men got the better of Odisha FC 2-0.

As has been the case in their previous outings, the role of both their in-form strikers Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche will be crucial again.

Fondre is the leading goal-scorer for the club this season with three strikes to his credit and he would like to add to the tally.

While Nigerian Ogbeche netted in the game against Odisha and would take confidence from that outing. If the two fire on all cylinders, it will get really tough for the Chennaiyin defence.

The head coach also has multiple options to choose in mid-fielders Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others.

Borges and Santana have scored a goal each so far in the season and both would be raring to go once again, if they get an opportunity to play.

Mumbai’s defence has been up to the mark, as they have not conceded any goals in the last three matches.

Defenders Mandar Rao Dessai, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip and Mourtada Fall – whoever plays – will man the backline and have to put another stelar show to thwart Chennaiyin FC’s attacking line-up.

Lobera had termed the win against Odisha important and stressed on keeping the ball and creating more chances.

“This win is important for us. We need to keep possession and have the ball. We need to be ambitious in the final third as well and score. This is very important for us. We have to keep the ball, play it forward and create more chances,” Lobera had said.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC would like to put behind the 1-0 loss to Bengaluru FC and return to winning ways.

With the talismanic Anirudh Thapa doubtful due to injury, which infuriated Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo, the team will have to lift itself a few notches to challenge the Mumbai outfit.

Chennaiyin FC played better in the second half against Bengaluru FC and the coach would be hoping that they can carry the form into the upcoming game.

Chennaiyin FC, who made it to the final last season after a horror start, though will not want to drop too many points in the beginning again.