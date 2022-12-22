December 22, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will look to build on last week’s positive result (against Jamshedpur FC) as the side takes on Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

BFC is placed eighth in the Indian Super League table with 10 points, while Hyderabad FC (22 points) enters the fixture in second place.

“I think we’ve mentioned it all season, that you have to learn from each win, loss and draw. There were certain aspects of last week’s game that were pleasing and others that we need to work on. It’s no coincidence that the three games we’ve won are all with clean sheets. If we can combine clean sheets, a positive attitude and be a little more ruthless, regardless of who we play, we feel we can beat anyone,” said BFC head coach Simon Grayson here on Thursday.

BFC began its ISL campaign with a win over NorthEast United (1-0), but has since won just two fixtures in nine (1-0 against Jamshedpur FC and 2-0 against FC Goa) outings.

When BFC took on Hyderabad FC earlier in the season, the latter prevailed 1-0.

Hyderabad FC is in the middle of a good run, having recorded wins in the previous two matches. The defence has held strong and is expected to test the BFC strikers.