ISL | Bagan beats Mumbai, claims League Winner’s Shield

April 16, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Memorable night: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate with the League Winner’s Shield

| Photo Credit: PTI

A 10-man Mohun Bagan SG team weathered a late resurgence from Mumbai City FC to win 2-1 in the final league fixture of ISL-10 and claim its maiden League Winner’s Shield.

Liston Colaco fetched the lead in the opening half before substitute Jason Cummings found the insurance goal late in the second half. Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back in the 89th minute but Bagan tightened their defence to prevent any further alteration to scoreline despite substitute defender Brendan Hamill getting a red card in the 90+1 minute.

Needing a win to take the shield, Bagan’s efforts to find the chink in Mumbai’s defence bore fruit in the 28th minute, thanks to a spectacular finish by Colaco.

The nippy winger collected a low delivery from Dimitri Petratos, outwitted his marker Mehtab Singh, and fired the shot through the top right corner to bring joy to 61,177 fans.

Bagan virtually ensured the win in the 80th minute when another Petratos assist set up Cummings to make it 2-0. Though Chhangte narrowed the lead with a late strike, it had little effect on the final outcome. Bagan tallied 48 points to edge past Mumbai (47) to the top of the standings and earn a ticket to the AFC Champions League’s tier two.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 2 (Colaco 28, Cummings 80) bt Mumbai City FC 1 (Chhangte 89).

