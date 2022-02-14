ISL | ATK Mohun Bagan faces the challenge from a resurgent FC Goa

February 14, 2022 23:08 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan will be eyeing its third successive win

FC Goa will be looking to forge ahead the new-found form as it plans to stop ATK Mohun Bagan from reaching its third successive win, when the two sides clash in a second leg match of the ISL-8 at Bambolim on Tuesday.

After remaining winless for five rounds, FC Goa gained success in a spectacular fashion by registering a thumping 5-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in its previous outing. The Goans, currently placed ninth with 18 points from 16 matches, have the daunting task of winning its remaining four matches to stand a chance of making it to the play-offs. The onus largely falls on Jorge Ortiz on realising FC Goa’s hopes. The Spanish striker has sparked Goa’s resurgence, scoring his first ever hat-trick and has taken his tournament tally to seven goals so far.

ATK Mohun Bagan, which is placed second now with 26 from 14, looks a more composed side in terms of consistency having remained unbeaten in the last 10 matches. The team, which picked up its second successive win by convincingly downing NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the last match, has made rapid strides under the coaching of Juan Ferrando, who took over from Antonio Lopez Habas early in the season.

There have been injury problems to some of its key foreigners in the attack like Roy Krishna, Hugo Boumous and Carl McHugh, but that did not deter ATKMB’s progress as its Indian attackers like Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh continued to shine with extraordinary performances.

The last time the two teams met in the first phase, ATKMB ran out a 2-1 winner. The Kolkata side will be looking to keep its form intact as a win will take it level on points with the current leader Hyderabad FC (on 29 from 16).