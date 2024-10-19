GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL 2024-25: Red-hot Bengaluru downs Punjab despite a red-card

The result was BFC’s fifth consecutive clean sheet and helps Gerard Zaragoza’s men retain the top spot in the ISL table with 13 points from five games

Published - October 19, 2024 03:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-man Bengaluru FC pipped Punjab FC 1-0, thanks to Naorem Roshan Singh’s 43-minute goal, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

The result was BFC’s fifth consecutive clean sheet and helps Gerard Zaragoza’s men retain the top spot in the ISL table with 13 points from five games.

The host went a player down in the 58th minute after defender Chinglensana Singh was given his marching orders. But Sunil Chhetri & Co. held on to notch up their fourth successive win at home.

The winner came courtesy Jorge Pereyra Diaz’s cross from inside the 18-yard area which deflected on to the path of Roshan. The left-back, with a clear view of the goal, bulged the net with a thunderous left-footed drive.

Punjab’s best chance was in the 74th minute when Asmir Suljic’s whipped ball fell to Mushaga Bakenga after a faulty clearance by the BFC defence.

But the Norwegian ended up hitting the crossbar.

The result:

Bengaluru FC 1 (Naorem Roshan 43) bt Punjab FC 0.

