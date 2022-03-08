Ishaque gets past Sasikumar

Sports Bureau

BHOPAL

Ishaque Eqbal turned the match around at the crunch as he beat top seed Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 7-6(4), 2-0 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishaque will face Rishab Agarwal who beat qualifier Madhwin Kamath for the loss of six games.

In doubles, top seeds Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan were beaten 7-6(4), 3-6, 10-7 by Paras Dahiya and Parikshit Somani in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

Singles (first round): Ishaque Eqbal bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 7-6(4), 2-0 (retired); Rishab Agarwal bt Madhwin Kamath 6-2, 6-4; Niki Poonacha bt Constantin Kouzmine (Fra) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2; Nishant Dabas bt Udit Yadav 6-0, 6-3; Julian Cash (GBR) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-3, 7-5; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Sushant Dabas 6-3, 6-4; Sidharth Rawat bt Daisuke Sumizawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Paras Dahiya & Parikshit Somani bt Sasikumar Mukund & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-7]; Dominik Palan (Cze) & Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Yash Chaurasia & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-2; Dev Javia & Faisal Qamar bt Kent Tagashira (Jpn) & Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) 6-2, 6-4.