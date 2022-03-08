Sport

Ishaque gets past Sasikumar

Sports Bureau

BHOPAL

Ishaque Eqbal turned the match around at the crunch as he beat top seed Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 7-6(4), 2-0 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishaque will face Rishab Agarwal who beat qualifier Madhwin Kamath for the loss of six games.

In doubles, top seeds Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan were beaten 7-6(4), 3-6, 10-7 by Paras Dahiya and Parikshit Somani in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

Singles (first round): Ishaque Eqbal bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 7-6(4), 2-0 (retired); Rishab Agarwal bt Madhwin Kamath 6-2, 6-4; Niki Poonacha bt Constantin Kouzmine (Fra) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2; Nishant Dabas bt Udit Yadav 6-0, 6-3; Julian Cash (GBR) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-3, 7-5; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Sushant Dabas 6-3, 6-4; Sidharth Rawat bt Daisuke Sumizawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Paras Dahiya & Parikshit Somani bt Sasikumar Mukund & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-7]; Dominik Palan (Cze) & Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Yash Chaurasia & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-2; Dev Javia & Faisal Qamar bt Kent Tagashira (Jpn) & Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) 6-2, 6-4.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2022 7:06:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/ishaque-gets-past-sasikumar/article65204756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY