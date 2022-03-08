Ishaque gets past Sasikumar
Sports Bureau
BHOPAL
Ishaque Eqbal turned the match around at the crunch as he beat top seed Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 7-6(4), 2-0 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Arera Club on Tuesday.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Ishaque will face Rishab Agarwal who beat qualifier Madhwin Kamath for the loss of six games.
In doubles, top seeds Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan were beaten 7-6(4), 3-6, 10-7 by Paras Dahiya and Parikshit Somani in the pre-quarterfinals.
The results:
Singles (first round): Ishaque Eqbal bt Sasikumar Mukund 4-6, 7-6(4), 2-0 (retired); Rishab Agarwal bt Madhwin Kamath 6-2, 6-4; Niki Poonacha bt Constantin Kouzmine (Fra) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Lohithaksha Bathrinath bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-2; Nishant Dabas bt Udit Yadav 6-0, 6-3; Julian Cash (GBR) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-3, 7-5; Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam bt Sushant Dabas 6-3, 6-4; Sidharth Rawat bt Daisuke Sumizawa (Jpn) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Paras Dahiya & Parikshit Somani bt Sasikumar Mukund & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-7]; Dominik Palan (Cze) & Digvijay Pratap Singh bt Yash Chaurasia & Tushar Madan 6-2, 6-2; Dev Javia & Faisal Qamar bt Kent Tagashira (Jpn) & Nicolas Tepmahc (Fra) 6-2, 6-4.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.