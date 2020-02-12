Ishant to undergo fitness tests

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma will undergo a fitness test at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) on February 15.
If the 31-year-old seamer gets through the physical examination, he will join the team in time for the first Test against New Zealand beginning in Wellington on Feb. 21.
Ishant, who has 292 wickets from 96 Tests, suffered a grade-3 tear on his ankle during the Delhi-Vidarbha Ranji Trophy game in January.
He has since been on a rehabilitation programme at the NCA and has gradually started bowling.
Ishant has a specific role in the Indian pace pack during overseas campaigns and the team management would be hoping that the lanky paceman clears the test.
