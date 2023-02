Isha Dhangar clinches cadet girls’ gold

February 18, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Isha Dhangar of Uttar Pradesh bagged the cadet girls’ gold in the National cadet and sub-junior judo championships here on Saturday. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the chief guest, felicitated coaches and players with mementos.

Awardees: Dronacharyaa awardee Jiwan Sharma; S. Manikandan, technology specialist, Tamil Nadu Judo Association; Manikandan, SDAT coach; promising TN judokas, Silambarasan, Rithanya, Sowmya, Bodhiswaran; most promising districts: Chennai, Salem & Karur; Manohar (International medallist).

The results (winners only):

Cadet boys: 66kg: Sidharath Rawat (Utr); cadet girls: 40kg: Isha Dhangar (UP).

