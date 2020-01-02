Ish Sodhi back at Royals, with twin roles

Ish Sodhi will have a dual role with the Rajasthan Royals this season. The 27-year-old leg-spinner from New Zealand will work as a spin consultant besides being an operations executive. It is a different kind of homecoming for the Ludhiana-born Sodhi, who played for the Royals the last two seasons. “I am delighted to be taking on this new challenge at Rajasthan Royals with this dual role,” he said. “I have formed a great level of understanding with all the people involved with the franchise, and they have always been very supportive of me. Therefore, I did not have to think twice when this opportunity was offered to me by the Royals’ management. I love this franchise and want to help us win the IPL this year.”

Sodhi, who played 17 Tests, 31 ODIs and 40 T20Is, said it was a fascinating opportunity for him to have been involved in the coaching staff at such a young age, while also supporting and learning about the operations of the business. “I am very much looking forward to developing my coaching skills alongside Sairaj and learning from Jake on business operations,” he said.

Zubin Barucha, Royals’ Head of Cricket, said the franchise was happy to have Sodhi back. “The induction of Ish in this dual role demonstrates the Royals’ commitment to recognise and reward young talent to develop into masters in their field of work,” he said.