GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Is football messing up women’s basketball in Malappuram?

For the second year in a row, Malappuram District could not field a team in the Kerala State senior basketball championship which begins here on Tuesday.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:37 am IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan

: The rise of women’s football, and to some extent cricket, appears to have hit basketball in Malappuram.

For the second year in a row, Malappuram District could not field a team in the Kerala State senior basketball championship which begins here on Tuesday.

“Our girls are mostly juniors and school girls, they played in the junior and sub-junior championships and in State schools events...but we don’t have basketball in colleges here. That is why we could not send a women’s team for the State championship,” Hemanth, the Malappuram Basketball Association secretary, told The Hindu on Monday night.

“We don’t even have proper indoor courts in the district. But many schools have facilities for football, even for cricket now. The few players who are good in basketball go and play for other districts and we don’t stop them, that would be unfair.”

Malappuram finds itself in Group ‘A’ along with women’s defending champion Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha and its absence means that the other two enter the quarterfinal without playing a match!

“It would have been a big shock for them had they come and played a team like Thiruvananthapuram,” said Hemanth.

State championship groupings:

Women: Group A: Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Malappuram. Pool B: Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kasargod. Pool C: Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Kollam. Pool D: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur.

Men: Pool A: Ernakulam, Kannur, Thrissur, Idukki. Pool B: Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode. Pool C: Kasargod, Alappuzha, Wayanad. Pool D: Palakkad, Kollam, Malappuram.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:37 am IST

Related Topics

basketball

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.