Iron Age impresses

Iron Age impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 9) morning.

Sand track

600m: Victorious Sermon (Akshay) 40. Easy. Alpha Gene (A. Prakash) 41. Easy.

800m: Mysterious Girl (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Dark Secret (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os El Kabeir/Musically (Zervan), Fiero/Velocita (Akshay) 56, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Iron Age (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Fassbinder (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Pride's Angel (Shelar), Remus (Hamir) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former superior. 2/y/o Hawk Of The Wind (Zervan), Absolute Star (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Moved freely. Princess Of Naples (Shelar), Wafy (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Evangeline (Akshay), Arabian Phoenix (Zervan) 1-39, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.