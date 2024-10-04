Irani Cup: Abhimanyu keeps Rest of India in the hunt

A four-pronged bowling attack – in the absence of Shardul Thakur, the bowler – did its best to keep things tight and even managed to snare four crucial scalps. But Abhimanyu Easwaran’s third hundred in as many matches kept Rest of India in the hunt for overhauling a mammoth total of 538 set by Mumbai in the prestigious Irani Cup tie.

Riding on Abhimanyu’s unbeaten 151 (212b, 12x4, 1x6), Rest of India cruised to 289 for four at the end of the third day’s play. With the hot and humid weather posing a bigger challenge for the bowlers than the pitch, the onus will be on Abhimanyu to repeat Sarfaraz Khan’s heroics in order to get RoI closer to the initial target of 539.

Abhimanyu carried on from where he had left in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. Ever since he whipped debutant Juned Khan through square leg for his first four, he looked in silken touch. While he used his feet effectively against the spin duo of Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian, it was a charge down the wicket for a lofted drive against the offie that gave him his fifty.

Even though he cleared the long-on off Mulani with elan, an inside out cover drive off Kotian was a delight to watch. The only time he erred – edging a Mohit Avasthi outswiner in the afternoon session – resulted in the keeper and the first slip turning spectators only to witness the ball racing to the boundary line and Abhimanyu celebrated a deserving hundred.

He ensured he raised his bat yet again minutes before stumps to wear a content look at close of play. But Mumbai will be happy to have struck at regular intervals. Every time a partnership appeared to have developed, Mumbai broke through. Juned drew captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (caught the slips) into an error with the new ball, Kotian got one to cut in slightly to find Sai Sudharsan plumb in front of the wickets.

Avasthi then struck on either side of the tea break, drawing Devdutt Padikkal forward into an edge while getting one to rise on Ishan Kishan and the edge was pouched by Hardik Tamore’s safe hands.

Thakur takes the field

Mumbai also received a big boost with Thakur taking to the field in the closing session. Having had a bout of viral fever, he spent the previous night in a hospital. After his blood tests returned clear, he was discharged in the morning, came to the stadium in the afternoon and fielded in the last session.

The scoreboard

Mumbai – 1st innings

Prithvi Shaw c Padikkal b Mukesh 4, Ayush Mhatre c Jurel b Mukesh 19, Hardik Tamore c Jurel b Mukesh 0, Ajinkya Rahane c Jurel b Dayal 97, Shreyas Iyer c Gaikwad b Dayal 57, Sarfaraz Khan (not out) 222, Shams Mulani b Mukesh 5, Tanush Kotian b Prasidh 64, Mohit Avasthi lbw b Prasidh 0, Shardul Thakur b Jain 36, Mohammad Juned Khan b Mukesh 0; Extras (b-5, lb-7, nb-12, w-9): 33; Total (All out in 141 overs): 537.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-6, 3-37, 4-139, 5-270, 6-280, 7-463, 8-463, 9-536.

Rest of India bowling: Mukesh 30-3-110-5, Dayal 25-1-89-2, Prasidh 27-5-102-2, Suthar 37-6-137-0, Jain 21-1-82-1, Sai Sudharsan 1-0-5-0.

Rest of India – 1st innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad c Shaw b Juned 9, Abhimanyu Easwaran (batting) 151, B. Sai Sudharsan lbw b Kotian 32, Devdutt c Tamore b Avasthi 16, Ishan Kishan c Tamore b Avasthi 38, Dhruv Jurel (batting) 30; Extras (lb-7, nb-6): 13; Total (for four wkts. in 74 overs): 289

Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-127, 3-158, 4-228.

Mumbai bowling: Avasthi 16-1-66-2, Juned 13-0-57-1, Mulani 28-2-87-1, Kotian 17-1-72-1.

