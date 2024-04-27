ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17 | The dew has been a challenge for the CSK bowlers at home, says Michael Hussey

April 27, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

“But our record is still pretty good here at home. We’ve still got a great crowd that supports us. We know the conditions pretty well,” said Michael Hussey

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, on April 27, put it down to the dew factor as to why the CSK spinners haven’t been able to come greatly into play at its home ground in the ongoing IPL season.

“I think in the last few matches, the dew has been a challenge for the bowlers. Our game and our game plan has been based around spin over many years. We have always had good spinners and spinning conditions here.

“So, with the dew, then sometimes that takes the spinner out of the game. I mean, just the other night (against LSG), the spin bowlers were finding it very difficult to hold the ball. They couldn’t get any spin on the ball. It was just getting on nicely under the bat. So, it makes it very challenging.

“But again, it’s no excuse. We’ve just got to try and deal with it as best as we possibly can. It’s hopefully the same for both the teams. And the team that just manages that situation the best, can hopefully come out on top.

“But our record is still pretty good here at home. We’ve still got a great crowd that supports us. We know the conditions pretty well. It’s just that sometimes the dew factor makes it a bit more challenging,” he said here on the eve of his team’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

