GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The dew has been a challenge for the CSK bowlers at home: Hussey

April 27, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, on Saturday, put it down to the dew factor as to why the CSK spinners haven’t been able to come greatly into play at its home ground in the ongoing IPL season.

“I think in the last few matches, the dew has been a challenge for the bowlers. Our game and our game plan has been based around spin over many years. We have always had good spinners and spinning conditions here.

“So, with the dew, then sometimes that takes the spinner out of the game. I mean, just the other night (against LSG), the spin bowlers were finding it very difficult to hold the ball. They couldn’t get any spin on the ball. It was just getting on nicely under the bat. So, it makes it very challenging.

“But again, it’s no excuse. We’ve just got to try and deal with it as best as we possibly can. It’s hopefully the same for both the teams. And the team that just manages that situation the best, can hopefully come out on top.

“But our record is still pretty good here at home. We’ve still got a great crowd that supports us. We know the conditions pretty well. It’s just that sometimes the dew factor makes it a bit more challenging,” he said here on the eve of his team’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.