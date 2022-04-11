IPL witnesses first Retired Out

Ashwin returns to the dugout, allows Parag to join Hetmyer in the middle

Ashwin revived the Royals innings before making way for Parag. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS/IPL

Ashwin returns to the dugout, allows Parag to join Hetmyer in the middle

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday saw R. Ashwin become the first batter in IPL history to be Retired Out.

Ashwin was batting on 28 when he walked off, allowing Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Hetmyer struck 59 off 36 as RR finished on 165 for 6.

“I had no idea about that retired out decision from Ashwin,” Hetmyer said during the innings break.

Only four batters, including Ashwin, have been dismissed Retired Out in T20s. Shahid Afridi for Pakistanis (vs Northamptonshire), S .Tobgay of Bhutan (against Maldives) and Sunzamul Islam of Cumilla Warriors (vs Chattogram Challengers) round up the list.

Retired out is a tactical move. Once retired out, a batter cannot come back, unlike retired hurt, where a batter can return to the middle.

According to MCC Law 25.4.3, “if a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2 (retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause), the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain.

“If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired out.’”