Kolkata and Ahmedabad confirmed as IPL playoffs venues; women’s T20 from May 23

Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League playoffs, while the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played in Pune later this month.

In a statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced that the IPL playoffs will be split at the Eden Gardens and the Narendra Modi Stadium. The playoffs will begin in Kolkata, with the first qualifier and the eliminator to be played on May 24 and 25, respectively.

The IPL entourage will then move to Ahmedabad for the second qualifier (May 27) and the final (May 29). It will be the first time the Narendra Modi Stadium will host an IPL game in its new avatar as the cricket stadium with the largest spectator capacity.

The T20 Women’s Challenge, meanwhile, will continue to be a three-team affair with four games, including the final. The matches will be played on May 23, 24, 26 and 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on the outskirts of Pune. With the last IPL game in Pune scheduled for May 14, the women’s squads — yet to be announced — will get ample time to prepare for the tournament.