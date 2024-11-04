ADVERTISEMENT

IPL auction set to be held in Riyadh at end of November

Published - November 04, 2024 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

This year's auction is a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are going to go under the hammer

PTI

General view during day two of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 13th February 2022 Photo by Arjun Singh / Sportzpics for IPL | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Premier League's high-profile auction will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh in the last week of this month, sources in the BCCI confirmed on Monday (November 4, 2024).

"The IPL auctions will be held in Riyadh and it has been notified to the franchises. The likely dates are November 24 and 25," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

This year's auction is a mega one with high profile India stars like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are going to go under the hammer.

The 10 franchises will collectively have around ₹641.5 crore to spend for 204 available slots. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players.

As of now, 46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with cumulative expenditure of ₹558.5 crore.

