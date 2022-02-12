IPL Auction 2022 live updates| Shreyas Iyer goes to KKR for ₹12.25 cr

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the IPL Auction 2022 in Bengaluru. With their eyes set on future investments and buying long term leaders, the franchises will be looking to mix up some big names and a lot more emerging ones.

Among the 10 marquee players, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins could go for megabucks. They are proven performers, who double their value as potential captains. They will pique the interest of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — franchises in search of a concrete leadership group.

Date | Time

Faf Du Plessis- Rs. 2 crore base price. CSK starts the bid. Delhi joins with Rs. 4 crore. Stiff competition between CSK and DC for the experienced South African batsmen. RCB bids at Rs. 6.50 crore. Delhi comes back with 6.75 crore. RCB bids for Rs. 7 crore. Sold to RCB.

12:43 p.m.

Mohammed Shami with a base price of Rs. 2 crore, sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6.25 crore.

12:38 p.m.

Shreyas Iyer- one of the highly sought player by franchises is up for bid now at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. And immediately, a bidding war ensues between Lucknow giants and Delhi Capitals. And now KKR joins. The bid has already raised to Rs. 9.75 crore by KKR. Now Gujarat jumps in with a Rs. 10 crore bid. 11.25 crore by KKR. Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 12.25 crore

12:35 p.m.

Trent Boult starts with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Amidst a stiff competition between MI and RR, Boult sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 8 crore.

Kagiso Rabada with a base price of 2 crore. A bidding war is ensuing between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans over the South African pacer. And now Punjab joins the bidding with 8.20 crore bid. Titans raise their bid to 9 crore. 9.25 crore bid by Punjab. Sold to Punjab Kings.

12:25 p.m.

Pat Cummins sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 7.25crore. His base price was 2 crore.

12:04 p.m.

Shikhar Dhawan goes to Punjab for Rs. 8.25 crore.

The auction begins with a thanks to the broadcasters, support staff and the players.

The first player to go under the hammer is Shikhar Dhawan. Starting with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. 2crore 20 lakh bid by Delhi. 2.40 crore by Rajasthan royals. Delhi-2.60 crore-Royals 2.80. Rs. 3crore Delhi. 3.20-royals. 3.40-Delhi. 360-royals. 380-delhi. 460 by delhi. 480 by royals. 5crore by delhi. Punjab 5.25 jumps in-5.75 punjab kings. 600 delhi. 6.25crore Punjab. Delhi 6.50- Punjab 6.75 crore- 7crore Delhi- 7.25 punjab. 7.50 delhi. 825 punjab. Sold to Punjab.

Ravichandran Ashwin with a base price of 2 crore. Delhi starts the bid. 220 for Royals. Delhi-2.40. ROyals-2.60. Delhi-2.80. Royals-3crore. Delhi 3.20. Royals-3.40. Delhi-3.60. Delhi-4crore. Royals-4.20. Delhi-4.80. Rajasthan-5.crore. Sold to Rajasthan.