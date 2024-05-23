Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were narrowly defeated in an elimination match by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who clinched victory by four wickets at the end of a nail-biting contest. This win secured RR’s spot in Qualifier 2, and ended RCB’s journey in IPL 2024. The outcome has left RCB fans heartbroken, as another promising season concludes in disappointment and unfulfilled dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a poor start and being nearly out of playoff contention, RCB defied the odds to win six consecutive games. This dramatic turnaround, reminiscent of RCB’s seven-game winning streak in 2011, has become the standout narrative and comeback story of the 2024 season.

Dhruv Suvarna, a private firm employee, was never a big fan until RCB’s win against CSK on May 18 made him realise that an RCB win was no longer an impossible dream. But the match on May 22 reminded him that history does repeat itself, for RCB at least.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some fans had an unflattering view of RCB’s performance and strategy.

“They showed good intent on the field, but intent is never enough unless it is supplemented with skill,” said Rushil Mittal, a college student.

“I am disappointed that the result didn’t go our way, but not with the team. The boys punched above their weight to qualify from a situation where they had only one win in eight matches. Couldn’t be more proud of the character, grit and determination displayed on the field, and can’t wait to cheer for this amazing bunch once again in the coming year,” said Palak Pansari, a college student and a Virat Kohli fan.

College student Neha Krishna, a die-hard RCB fan who has been following IPL for many years, said, “The secret to my strength is getting my heart broken 17 times in a row.”

Fans and rivals took to social media to share memes and tweets of RCB’s unforgettable loss. “Mundina salaa cup namde” (cup will be ours next time), fans said to express their faith and loyalty to their team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.