IPL 2024 | Heartbroken but die-hard RCB fans chant mundina salaa cup namde (cup will be ours next time)

Published - May 23, 2024 01:07 pm IST - bengaluru

Debasmita Chowdhury
RCB’s Virat Kohli and RR’s Rovmen Powell after the eliminator match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024.

RCB’s Virat Kohli and RR’s Rovmen Powell after the eliminator match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were narrowly defeated in an elimination match by Rajasthan Royals (RR), who clinched victory by four wickets at the end of a nail-biting contest. This win secured RR’s spot in Qualifier 2, and ended RCB’s journey in IPL 2024. The outcome has left RCB fans heartbroken, as another promising season concludes in disappointment and unfulfilled dreams.

Despite a poor start and being nearly out of playoff contention, RCB defied the odds to win six consecutive games. This dramatic turnaround, reminiscent of RCB’s seven-game winning streak in 2011, has become the standout narrative and comeback story of the 2024 season.

Dhruv Suvarna, a private firm employee, was never a big fan until RCB’s win against CSK on May 18 made him realise that an RCB win was no longer an impossible dream. But the match on May 22 reminded him that history does repeat itself, for RCB at least. 

Some fans had an unflattering view of RCB’s performance and strategy.

“They showed good intent on the field, but intent is never enough unless it is supplemented with skill,” said Rushil Mittal, a college student.

“I am disappointed that the result didn’t go our way, but not with the team. The boys punched above their weight to qualify from a situation where they had only one win in eight matches. Couldn’t be more proud of the character, grit and determination displayed on the field, and can’t wait to cheer for this amazing bunch once again in the coming year,” said Palak Pansari, a college student and a Virat Kohli fan.

College student Neha Krishna, a die-hard RCB fan who has been following IPL for many years, said, “The secret to my strength is getting my heart broken 17 times in a row.”

Fans and rivals took to social media to share memes and tweets of RCB’s unforgettable loss. “Mundina salaa cup namde” (cup will be ours next time), fans said to express their faith and loyalty to their team. 

