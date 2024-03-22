GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | Tournament to kickstart with Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Even as Chennai’s faithful hoped to see their beloved ‘Thala’ M.S. Dhoni lead his men onto the park, they must now accept the new reality when Ruturaj Gaikwad steps into the hot seat.

March 22, 2024 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Chennai:

S. Dipak Ragav
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Dasharath Gaikwad during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Dasharath Gaikwad during a training session ahead of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The opening game of the tournament is vital to set the tone, and it can’t get bigger than the Southern Derby between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to kickstart the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League here at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

Even as the city’s faithful hoped to see their beloved ‘Thala’ M.S. Dhoni lead his men onto the park, they must now accept the new reality when Ruturaj Gaikwad steps into the hot seat.

While both sides have some of the most passionate and loyal fans, the rivalry is lopsided in favour of the Super Kings when it comes to on-field results. The contest is a battle of contrasting approaches to the game and differing strengths. 

If the Chennai side relies on its spinners to back up its deep batting line-up that extends to number 10, the Royal Challengers have always gone with an explosive top-order batting line-up, even at the cost of losing steam lower down.

However, the game’s outcome will depend on how well the visitors’ batters master the middle overs against the home team’s high-quality spinners. Royal Challengers will hope that Virat Kohli hits his stride right away on his return to competitive action in two months to give his side its first win in Chepauk since 2008. 

But on a pitch expected to assist spin, the Super Kings, with its superior bowling attack, will start as firm favourites, and a winning start for Gaikwad’s men will be the perfect assurance for the fans as their beloved franchise steps into a new era.

