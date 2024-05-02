IPL-17 | Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run

May 02, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated May 03, 2024 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Sunrisers Hyderbad pulled off a nervy one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Nitish Reddy (76 not out) and Travis Head (58) scored half centuries to help Sunrisers Hyderabad post 201/3 after opting to bat.

In reply, Riyan Parag (77) and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) stitched a 133-run stand after Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in the first over.

But Sunrisers bowlers made a strong comeback to snatch the win off the last ball.

Earlier, SRH were unable to capitalise on the Powerplay, losing the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh.

However, Head and Reddy scored 96 runs off 57 deliveries to resurrect SRH’‘s innings while Heinrich Klaasen (42 not out of 19) provided the final flurry.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderbad 201 for 3 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76 not out, Travis Head 58; Avesh Khan 2/39).

Rajasthan Royals 200 for 7 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 77, Yashasvi Jaiswal 67; Bhuvneshwar Kunar 3/41, Pat Cummins 2/34)

