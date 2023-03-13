HamberMenu
IOC team at World women’s boxing championships

March 13, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

The International Boxing Association (IBA) on Monday confirmed the presence of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) monitoring team during the upcoming World women’s boxing championships in Delhi.

The IBA ‘welcomed’ the IOC monitoring team led by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

“The attendance of the upcoming World women’s championships by PwC is part of the important compliance assessment process of continuous monitoring of the IBA and its ongoing governance reform, practices, and activities. The IBA is confident that the PwC team will see first-hand IBA’s best practices regarding technical and competitions rules, specifically its heralded bout review process.

“The PwC team will work in parallel with the IBA onsite, as Prof. Richard McLaren and his McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) who are responsible for the background vetting check of the Competition Officials at the World championships in New Delhi and the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championship 2023 in Tashkent,” said a release, underlining “the important pathway leading to the lifting of the suspension of IBA’s recognition by the IOC.”

The IOC excluded the IBA from conducting boxing in the Tokyo Olympics and has again kept the international federation out of next year’s Paris Olympics. The sport is not part of the initial list of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

