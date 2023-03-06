ADVERTISEMENT

IOC Session to be held in Mumbai from October 15 to 17

March 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Sports Bureau

KOLKATA

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday announced that the 140th IOC Session would be held in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

According to a press release, an IOC Executive Board meeting will be held on October 12 and 13, prior to the IOC Session, while the Opening Ceremony of the IOC Session is scheduled for October 14.

The decision to hold the 140th IOC Session in India was taken by its members during the 139th meeting in Beijing in February. 

India won the bid to host the event after 75 members voted for it and one against it. The IOC Session will return to India 40 years after the 86th edition, which took place in New Delhi in 1983. 

The IOC Session, the general meeting of its members, is held at least once a year. The Olympic body uses the occasion to decide host cities for upcoming events, inclusion or exclusion of sports disciplines or international federations and changes to its Olympic Charter.

