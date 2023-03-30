ADVERTISEMENT

IOC finally makes Lashinda Demus a 2012 Olympics champion

March 30, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - LAUSANNE, Switzerland

On the London track on August 8, 2012, Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind Antyukh, who was implicated last year in the second doping case of her career.

AP

American runner Lashinda Demus has officially become an Olympic champion at the age of 40 and more than a decade after the 2012 London Games. The International Olympic Committee has formally reallocated Demus the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. The original winner was Natalya Antyukh of Russia who was later implicated in doping. | Photo Credit: AP

American runner Lashinda Demus officially became an Olympic champion on Thursday, at the age of 40 and more than a decade after the 2012 London Games.

Demus was formally reallocated the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles by the International Olympic Committee because of the disqualification of Natalya Antyukh in fallout from the Russian doping scandal.

On the London track on Aug. 8, 2012, Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind Antyukh, who was implicated last year in the second doping case of her career.

Historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database let track’s Athletics Integrity Unit decide last October to strip Antyukh of all her results from July 2012 through June 2013.

Demus will receive a gold medal from the IOC to add to her world title won in 2011. However, she was denied during her career the commercial benefits of calling herself an Olympic champion.

Zuzana Hejnová of Czechia was upgraded to silver, and the bronze was reallocated to Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica, the IOC said.

When the AIU ruling was made five months ago, Antyukh was already serving a four-year ban in a previous case that disqualified all her results from 2013 to 2015.

