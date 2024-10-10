ADVERTISEMENT

IOA president questions legality of concurrent agenda for SGM

Updated - October 11, 2024 03:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The IOA president said that the representative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was impersonating as the CEO, violating the IOA constitution

Sports Bureau

P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), P.T. Usha, has questioned the legality of the agenda circulated by the Joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey for the Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on October 25.

Categorically stating that Raghuram Iyer was the CEO of IOA, even though he has not been paid his salary yet after being appointed on January 15, the IOA president said that the representative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was impersonating as the CEO, violating the IOA constitution.

“Both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) recognise Raghuram Iyer as the legitimate CEO of the IOA,”, Usha stressed.

“There is a group of individuals working behind the scenes to disrupt the functioning of the IOA,” said Usha, pointing out that she was informed about an impending ‘no confidence motion’ against her.

“As president, I am committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity within the IOA. Any action that violates these principles, including the unauthorised issuance of agendas and impersonation will not be tolerated,” she warned.

