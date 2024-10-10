GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IOA president questions legality of concurrent agenda for SGM

The IOA president said that the representative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was impersonating as the CEO, violating the IOA constitution

Updated - October 11, 2024 03:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

The president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), P.T. Usha, has questioned the legality of the agenda circulated by the Joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey for the Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on October 25.

Categorically stating that Raghuram Iyer was the CEO of IOA, even though he has not been paid his salary yet after being appointed on January 15, the IOA president said that the representative of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was impersonating as the CEO, violating the IOA constitution.

“Both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) recognise Raghuram Iyer as the legitimate CEO of the IOA,”, Usha stressed.

“There is a group of individuals working behind the scenes to disrupt the functioning of the IOA,” said Usha, pointing out that she was informed about an impending ‘no confidence motion’ against her.

“As president, I am committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity within the IOA. Any action that violates these principles, including the unauthorised issuance of agendas and impersonation will not be tolerated,” she warned.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.