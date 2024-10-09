ADVERTISEMENT

IOA announces dates for National Games

Updated - October 10, 2024 04:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

It was stated that the Uttarakhand government had developed infrastructure, constructing and upgrading venues to international standards, apart from making all other logistical arrangements to accommodate the participants and visitors

Sports Bureau

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced that the 38th National Games would be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year.

The decision is subject to the approval of the General Assembly of IOA, scheduled to meet on October 25.

“We are thrilled to bring the National Games to Uttarakhand, a State that has shown remarkable enthusiasm and commitment to hosting the prestigious event,” said the IOA president, P.T. Usha.

“We are committed to delivering a world-class sporting experience. The National Games will not only be a celebration of sports but also a showcase of Uttarakhand’s rich culture and hospitality,” said the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

