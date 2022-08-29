Inyouwebelieve vs. Artemis Ignacia

Inyouwebelieve and Artemis Ignacia should fight out the finish of the Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Gr. 3), the first Classic of the Hyderabad Monsoon season to be run here on Monday (Aug. 29).

1. NICE FELLA PLATE (1,600m), Maiden 3-y-o only (Terms) — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Hero Of The East (8) Aksjhay Kumar 56, 2. My Way Or Highway (1) Mohit Singh 56, 3. Path Of Peace (10) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Power Ranger (4) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Barbet (11) Trevor 54.5, 6. Carnival Lady (2) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 7. Roshanara (6) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Silver Lining (5) B. Nikhil 54.5, 9. Swiss Girl (9) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 10. This Is me (3) D.S. Deora 54.5 and 11. White Roses (7) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. BARBET, 2. WHITE ROSES, 3. HERO OF THE EAST

2. MAHABUBABAD PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.35: 1. Silk (3) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Neglect Me Not (4) Ashad Asbar 58.5, 3. Top Diamond (7) Vivek G 58.5, 4. Prime Gardenia (10) G. Naresh 57.5, 5. Big Boy (5) B. Nikhil 54.5, 6. Black Ivy (2) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 7. Plethora (6) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 8. Muaser (1) Khurshad Alam 53, 9. Euphoria (8) D.S. Deora 52.5 and 10. Wandring Warrior (9) Mohit Singh 52.5.

1. TOP DIAMOND, 2. PRIME GARDENIA, 3. PLETHORA

3. CARTER PRINCESS PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 3.10: 1. Battle Ready (6) Suraj Narredu 62, 2. Dream Jewel (4) Abhay Singh 62, 3. Special And Thong (9) Akshay Kumar 62, 4. Charmer (10) Nakhat Singh 61, 5. First In Line (7) Surya Prakash 60.5, 6. Open Affair (8) Mohit Singh 58.5, 7. Red River (2) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 8. Viggen (5) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 9. That’s My Way (3) A.A. Vikrant 56 and 10. Cephalonia (1) B. Nikhil 52.

1. BATTLE READY, 2. CHARMER, 3. SPECIAL AND THONG

4. RACHAKONDA CUP (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.45: 1. Grand Duke (5) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. N R I Superpower (2) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Winning Streak (6) Afroz Khan 58.5, 4. Advance Guard (8) Surya Prakash 56.5, 5. Aiza (7) Aneel 54, 6. Dillon (3) Kuldeep Singh 54, 7. Yesterday (9) P.S. Chouhan 54, 8. Ashwa Migsun (1) B.R. Kumar 51 and 9. Queen Blossom (4) B. Nikhil 50.5.

1. ADVANCE GUARD, 2. YESTERDAY, 3. N R I SUPERPOWER

5. Y. SHANKER RAO MEMORIAL DECCAN FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (Gr. 3), (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only — 4.25: 1. Aguila (7) Bhawani 56, 2. Arabian Queen (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Artemis Ignacia (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Ashwa Morocco (10) Antony Raj 56, 5. Beauty Blaze (4) Sandesh 56, 6. Inyouwebelieve (2) Srinath 56, 7. Nugget (9) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 8. Shabelle (6) Trevor 56, 9. Speaking Of Love (1) Akshay Kumar 56 and 10. Star Comet (8) N.S. Parmar 56.

1. INYOUWEBELIEVE, 2. ARTEMIS IGNACIA, 3. BEAUTY BLAZE

6. CARTER PRINCESS PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Challenger (9) R.S. Jodha 62, 2. New Hustle (8) B. Nikhil 62, 3. Space Time (7) Kuldeep Singh 61.5, 4. Royal Support (4) Abhay Singh 61, 5. Ashwa Pushkin (3) Santosh Raj 59.5 6. Amalfitana (1) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 7. Spectacular Cruise (2) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 8. Tales Of A Legend (6) P. Sai Kumar 57, 9. It's My Life (5) G. Naresh 55 and 10. Epsom (10) Afroz Khan 50.

1. AMALFITANA, 2. TALES OF A LEGEND, 3. SPECTACULAR CRUISE

Day’s best: Barbet

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tanala: All races.