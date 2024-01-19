January 19, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

Inyouwebelieve and Peyo may fight out the finish of the Narasimharaja Trophy (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Jan. 19).

False rails (width about 7.25m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. TED FORDYCE PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2.00 p.m.: 1. Ahead Of The Curve (1) Suraj 56, 2. Jersey King (2) Srinath 56, 3. La Mcqueen (6) Antony 56, 4. Noble Pursuit (3) Tousif 56, 5. Ranquelino (8) F. Norton 56, 6. Stentorian (9) Shinde 56, 7. Days Date (5) Rozario 54.5, 8. Mehra (4) R. Pradeep 54.5, 9. Nyx (7) P. Trevor 54.5 and 10. Sherouk (10) Saqlain 54.5.

1. LA MCQUEEN, 2. AHEAD OF THE CURVE, 3. JERSEY KING

2. ARKAVATI PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2.30.: 1. Peluche (7) Darshan 60, 2. Singhsaab (1) G. Vivek 55.5, 3. My Vision (5) Jagadeesh 53.5, 4. Chinky Pinky (3) R. Pradeep 53, 5. Ring Master (8) Antony 53, 6. Thewhisperquietly (4) P. Surya 53, 7. Sling Shot (6) Saddam H 52.5 and 8. Konichiwa (6) Shinde 50.

1. PELUCHE, 2. THEWHISPERQUIETLY, 3. MY VISION

3. ARKAVATHI PLATE (Div I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3.00.: 1. Turkoman (8) S. Shareef 62.5, 2. Castaneda (2) Antony 60, 3. Je Ne Sais Quoi (3) G. Vivek 60, 4. Ardakan (5) Srinath 58, 5. Ombudsman (7) Vivek 58, 6. Sekhmet (1) Inayat 56.5, 7. Russian Romance (4) Abdul Fazal 55.5 and 8. Antilope (6) P.S. Kaviraj 53.

1. ARDAKAN, 2. RUSSIAN ROMANCE, 3. CASTANEDA

4. DANCING FOUNTAIN STAKES (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3.30.: 1. 1. Spectacular (9) Inayat 61, 2. Balor (10) Mark 60, 3. Anakin (12) Vivek 59.5, 4. Solo Prince (4) Srinath 59.5, 5. Tripitaka (1) Suraj 59, 6. Classic Charm (3) I. Chisty 56.5, 7. Millbrook (7) Antony 56.5, 8. Ultimate Striker (5) Darshan 56, 9. Mystic Eye (8) Jagadeesh 55.5, 10. Lauterbrunnen (2) Angad 54, 11. Augusto (6) S. Shareef 51.5 and 12. Silver Token (11) Rozario 51.

1. TRIPITAKA, 2. SOLO PRINCE, 3. LAUTERBRUNNEN

5. K.N. CHENNABASAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4.00.: 1. Stellantis (2) P. Trevor 60, 2. In Thy Light (4) G. Vivek 59, 3. Impiana (3) Jagadeesh 57.5, 4. Marzgovel (1) F. Norton 57.5, 5. Ricardo (6) Antony 57.5, 6. River Of Gold (9) I. Chisty 56, 7. Mazal Tov (8) Srinath 54.5, 8. Maroon (5) S. Shareef 52 and 9. Serai (7) Ram Nandan 51.

1. IN THY LIGHT, 2. STELLANTIS, 3. IMPIANA

6. NARASIMHARAJA TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 to 85, 4.30.: 1. Peyo (5) Suraj 60, 2. Inyouwebelieve (4) P. Trevor 55.5, 3. Auspicious Queen (3) Angad 54.5, 4. Top Dancer (6) G. Vivek 54, 5. Fearless Joey (1) Salman K 53.5, 6. King Of War (9) Saddam H 53.5, 7. Elpenor (2) F. Norton 53, 8. Shabelle (7) Saqlain 52 and 9. Pink Jasmine (8) Shreyas 51.

1. INYOUWEBELIEVE, 2. PEYO, 3. ELPENOR

7. CHUNCHANAKATTE FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5.00: 1. Crosswater (5) S. John 61.5, 2. Rainbow Dreamer (8) G. Vivek 61, 3. Bold Act (2) Siddaraju 59, 4. Blackstone (11) Rayan Ahmed 56, 5. Asagiri (3) Ashok Kumar 55.5, 6. My Wish (-) (-) 55. 7. Sir Tristan (9) Antony 55, 8. Super Sapphire (6) Salman K 54.5, 9. Chililady (4) Srinath 54, 10. Greeley (1) Rozario 53.5, 11. Tropical Mist (7) P.S. Kaviraj 53.5 and 12. Tigerking (10) Tousif 51.5.

1. BLACKSTONE, 2. CROSSWATER, 3. GREELEY

Day’s best: IN THY LIGHT

Double: PELUCHE-INYOUWEBELIEVE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Treble (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

